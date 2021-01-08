Journalists, editors’ guild ask EC to revoke new rule

By Alice Lubwama

With just five days left to the presidential and parliamentary elections, the Uganda human rights network for journalists together with the editors guild have resolved to write to Electoral commission protesting the ban on cameras and other recording devices from polling stations.

The National coordinator of the network Robert Sempala says that it will be very difficult for journalists to be able to capture the events without using the key tools of reporting.

He says if the commission doesn’t rescind the decision then they will take action.

Sempala says they met with the editors under the editor’s guild Uganda and resolved to write to the commission and if they don’t rescind the decision then they will have no option but to go against it and also challenge it in court.

He further noted that the editors are also contemplating on whether to let the journalists cover elections because their lives cannot be guaranteed at the hands of security forces that are really out to arm twist them from doing their work.

“We have casualties, other journalists are really scared to cover elections, so it is a very tense situation for journalists.”