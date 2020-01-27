Judges panel instituted to work on nullified MPs petition

By Sania Babirye



The supreme court has instituted a panel of seven justices to hear a consolidated petition against the nullification of elections of six legislators in the newly formed municipalities.

This is after the constitutional court threw out the said Members of Parliament on grounds that their municipalities were unconstitutionally formed says to the notice issued by the acting supreme court registrar Esther Nansamba.

The judges on this case include Esther Kisakye, Stella Arachi Amoko, Lillian Tibsatemwa, Opio Aweri, Paul Mugamba, Richard Buteera and Justice Mike Chibita.

The said petition was filed by the affected MPs, Electoral commission and government through the attorney general among other petitioners. The hearing is slated for 6th of February this year.

The MPs who were kicked out of Parliament include Bugiri Municipality MP Asuman Basalirwa, Sheema’s MP Dr.Eldard Mwesigye, Kotido’s MP Abraham Ziloki, Nebi’s Hashim Sulaiman, Ibanda’s Tarsis and Apach MP Patrick Ochan.

In December 2019, five justices of the constitutional court nullified their elections following a petition by former Bufumbira East MP Kwezira Eddie challenging their legality saying the said municipalities did not exist since they had not been demarcated and were formed after the 2016 general elections which the constitutional court was in agreement.