Judiciary staff gets uniform as a means to fight bribery

By Sania Babirye

The Judiciary has introduced an official uniform to be worn by all stuff in a bid to stop the alleged corruption and bribery allegations against its stuff from members of the public.

The new uniforms that are in white and purple color with a Judiciary emblem will be worn by all staff members while on duty with their respective names and positions tagged on.

While launching the uniforms at the high court headquarters in Kampala, the permanent secretary Pius Bigirimana said that the said uniforms are to be worn by support staff including court clerks, drivers and process servers.

Bigirimana added that it was mandatory for every staff to wear the uniforms a d those who fail to do so will be punished.

He also revealed that a hot -lines through which complaints can be received and CCTV cameras in strategic positions such as registries and corners have been instituted in a bid to fight corruption.

He reminded tall court users to stop paying any money inform of cash to any judicial officer emphasizing that all payments to the judiciary must be paid to the bank, mobile money and that they will soon soon roll out an online payment in June to reduce inter-personal interactions.