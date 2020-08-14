Judiciary hires lawyer for Kazinda

By Sania Babirye

Anti corruption court Judge Margret Tibulya has Appointed lawyer Anthony Wameeli on state belief to represent former principle accountant in the office of the prime minister Geoffrey Kazinda in his illicit enrichment case .

Wameeli is going to represent Kazinda after he lost interest in defending himself in a case that has taken 8 years to be determined last week informed presiding justice Tibulya that he is frustrated wit the slow pace at which the IGG was denying him a fair hearing and asked court to determine the case with out his defense saying he will not be appearing in court any more.

However, Justice Tibulya ordered the judiciary to find him a lawyer so that she can hear and dispose off the case as soon as possible which the judiciary was able to fulfill today.

Justice Tibulya has now given Wameeli team two weeks to analyse the case records and he says that he will be meeting his client to see if he still wants to produce more witnesses for his defense or wants to sum up the case and court deliver its judgement.

The said case is the last case still pending in court against him and it has seen him still held up in Luzira prison despite being set free by the court of appeal and recently the constitution court .

The case has been adjourned to the 28th of August .

Kazinda had stated that its unfair and unjust that the Inspectorate of government is using the said case to deny him his freedom yet even the constitutional court dismissed charges against him in relation to the said case.

The frustrated Kazinda says that for the past 8 years since he was first charged in 2013, the IGG has failed to complete the said case denying him his right to speedy trial and justice.

IGG accuses Kazinda of amassing wealth amounting to 4.6 billion shillings which is not inline with his known income.

According to the IGG, Kazinda’s estimated income as a public servant from 2009 to 2012 was 83.7 million shillings.

Kazinda has been in Luzira prison since 2013 when he was convicted on unlawfully possessing government stores and sentenced to five years and despite finishing the said sentence he is still held in prison due to pending charges that continue to be brought against him by the state.

By the time of his arrest on illicit enrichment charges, IGG found out that Kazinda had rented Constellation suites in Nakasero and apartments in Kampala for ten months at a cost of 210 million shillings, had a house and land at Kyadondo , Mengo West valued at 3.1bn, cars including BMW,Mercedes Benz, ML class, Dodge Saloon car all valued at 769 million shillings and diverting over 20bn government funds.