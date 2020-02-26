Judiciary signs UGX9.2Bn contract for Electronic court Management system

By Sania Babirye

Efforts to fight corruption in case filling and management have seen the judiciary finally signing a 9.2 billion shillings contract of Electronic court case management system( ECMS) .

Addressing the media on Wednesday at the high court headquarters, Pius Bigirimana the secretary to the judiciary said that the E filing system is an information Technology based management system and it will automate all aspects of cases from filing, adjudication and disposal.

Bigirimana further revealed that the said system will start operating in November this year starting with Kampala, jinja and Wakiso district. The system will work in these districts for two years before it is enrolled in other 27 courts countrywide within the next two years.

According to Bigirimana, the system will among other things fight corruption by eliminating person to person interaction which some judicial officers use to solicit for bribes from desperate litigants to trace and locate their case files.

He further added that the system over all will help to easily and timely get justice and create more jobs for youths who will be helping especially the illiterates to file their cases on line.