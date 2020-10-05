Justice Gadenya airlifted to Nakasero hospital

By Sania Babirye

Masindi high court Judge Gadenya Paul Wolimbwa has been airlifted to Kampala after terrible accident he suffered this morning.

The judge, his body guard and driver were travelling from Kampala to Masindi for work when their vehicle registration No. UG 0781J had a head-on collision with a truck registration No. UBH 831 that reportedly joined the main road recklessly at a place called Bigando near Masindi town.

According to Jamson Karemera, the Judiciary public relations officer, justice Gadenya was this afternoon airlifted to Kampala in a military chopper for specialized medical attention.

He says that the judge, his driver and personal bodyguard sustained serious injuries from the accident.

The injured were evacuated by the emergency services coordinated by the Judiciary, Uganda Police and the UPDF from the accident scene,”

They were first briefly admitted at Kitara Medical Center in Masindi for first aid before being airlifted to Nakasero Hospital in Kampala for better medical attention.