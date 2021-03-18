Justice Kisakye: Supreme Court has powers to allow amendment of presidential election petition

By Sania Babirye

Supreme Court Justice Esther Kisakye says she does not subscribe to the legal position of her eight colleagues on the nine panel bench that was hearing Kyagulanyi’s Presidential Election Petition led by the chief Justice that a presidential election petition cannot be amended after the expiration of the 15 days following the declaration of the results.

In her minority dissenting judgment delivered alone after the other eight justices led by chief justice Alifonse Owiny Dollo stormed out of the court tent, Justice Kisakye says that all the respondents including President Museveni, the Electoral commission and the Attorney General ignored the bidding precedent in the Amama Mbabazi petition were they allowed him to amend his petition.

Justice Kisakye is also faulting the respondents of failing to explain why the Mbabazi precedent could not be taken up in the Kyagulanyi petition and adds tags although article 104 of the Constitutional and section 59 of the Presidential Petition did not expressly provide for amendment of the presidential petition,she says that non of the said provisions expressly bars the supreme Court from allowing the amendment.

Justice Kisakye continues to deliver her dissenting judgement in which the same Court denied Kyagulanyi to amend his presidential election petition or file fresh evidence which are some of the grounds that Kyagulanyi based on to withdraw his petition citing unfairness and impartiality on the justices led by chief justice Alifonse Owiny Dollo.

The judges today meanwhile declined to order Kyagulanyi to pay costs to the three respondents.