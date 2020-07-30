Kabaka Mutebi prays for quickening in finding COVID-19 vaccine

By Daudi Zirimala

The King of Buganda His Majesty Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II has called upon Muslims to use this year’s Eid Adhuha to pray to Allah to enable scientists in the world to invent medicine for COVID-19.

In his Eid message to Muslims, King Mutebi, emphasized the need of following standard operating procedures put in place by government in the fight against Corona virus as the country awaits a vaccine to covid-19.

He notes it’s during such moments that believers have to pray hard so that the world could overcome Corona virus which has claimed many lives including Muslims who were not able to feast this year’s Eid due to the pandemic.