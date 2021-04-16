Kabaka Muwenda Mutebi battling allergies

By Gloria Nakiyimba and Daudi Zirimala

The Katikiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga says the Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II is suffering from an allergy dispelling rumors that royal cultural leader was poisoned.

This follows the public appearance of the visibly frail Kabaka in Mengo palace where he celebrated his 66th birthday on Tuesday 13 April 2021.

The Kabaka’s disposition left many of his subjects wondering what had happened to him after he was seen breathing with difficulty, during the celebrations.

This led to suspicion among the Buganda loyalists and Ugandans that his royal highness could have been poisoned.

Now the Prime Minister Mayiga says the Kabaka is undergoing treatment for an allergy which makes it hard for him to breathe well while putting on a face mask or shield.

“We all face health challenges, from time to time, and in the Kabaka’s case the challenges are related to allergies which, when they attack him cause breathing difficulties especially when he has a mask or a shield over his face” Katikiro told the media in Bulange on Friday.

According to the Katikiro “the allergies are being effective managed by the appropriate medical experts”.

The Katikiro dismissed rumors doing rounds on social media that the Kabaka was poisoned saying “they are baseless and should be totally disregarded. Otherwise they will cause undue anxiety”

He assured the people of Buganda and all Ugandans that the Kabaka’s condition is managed with requisite expertise and hope that the Kabaka will achieve full recovery soon.