Kabira Country club employees remanded

By Sania Babirye

Three employees of Kabira Country Club Bukoto brunch including an Indian National have been remanded to Luzira prison over forgery of guests receipts.

They include 31 year old Patel Mitesh a cashier, 33year old Pascal Wasswa a bell boy and a 26 year old Abdul Ali Mason a receptionist.

This is after a one Sakil Gauchan a duty manager at the said club filed complaint at police accusing the three of also stealing his 200,000shillings.

The have been a reigned before City Hall Court grade one magistrate Valerian Tuhimbise who read to them the charges but did not take plea because there was no state prosecutor present in court.

They have further been remanded until the 5th of February 2020 when they will be able take plea.

Prosecution states that the trio on the 28th of December 2019 at Kabira country club Bukoto forged a receipt and uttered it to a guest.

According to the documents in court, the receipts in the club’s cash book were showing 50,000shillings whereas the receipt issued to the guest was showing 250,000shillings.