Kabuleta files case against scientific election

By Deo Wasswa

A group of concerned citizens led by Joseph Kabuleta and Dan Walyemera has filed a case in High court seeking to cancel the scientific election road map that the Uganda electoral commission announced earlier this week.

According to them, the whole process is violating both candidates and electorates’ rights as well as Uganda’s constitution.

Speaking to the media after log in the case, Joseph Kabuleta noted that later on they will seek to have an interim order to stop the whole process until there proper consultative meetings involving all stakeholders in election and they come up with a road map which is acceptable by everybody.

They say the announced roadmap as it is only favors the incumbent making the whole process rigid