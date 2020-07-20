KACITA officials interrogated

By Robert Segawa

Kampala central police has interrogated the leadership of Kampala City Traders Association on grounds that there is information that the association is inciting and flouting the presidential directives against Corona Virus.

Last week, KACITA leadership through it’s spokesperson Isa Ssekito vowed to open arcades even if the president does not ease the lock down.

Police also in the same week issued summons to the KACITA leadership last week for accusing them of inciting Traders and not abiding by the presidential guidelines which may cause the spread of the virus.

The traders’ leaders including chairman KACITA, Evaristo Kayondo are now being interrogated by the political desk at Central Police Station Kampala.

Patrick Onyango Kampala metropolitan police spokesman has confirmed the appearance of KACITA officials.