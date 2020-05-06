Kadaga asks government to review punishments for those moving during curfew time

By Alice Lubwama

The speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga has asked government to consider other forms of punishment for the people who do not respect the curfew hours.

This was after some Members of Parliament raised concerns that many people are arrested and packed in cells including the disabled and elderly people.

The legislators are now wondering why the people are being encouraged to keep the social distance yet when arrested they are packed in one place.

Lwemiyaga county MP Theodre sekikubo says he has watched the lame being shipped to kitalya prison for moving past curfew time.

Sekikubo noted that people have been remanded in wheel chairs,which is a shame to the the country.” Yes we are under covid19 quarantine but we should not be seen to be heartless”.He said.