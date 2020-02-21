Kadaga calls for special consideration in recruitment of females in the police force

By Robert Segawa

The Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga has asked the Police leadership to encourage more women into the force.

The Speaker made the appeal during the second Uganda Police Force (UPF) female officers conference 2020 at Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala on Friday.

Kadaga said during recruitment women should be given special consideration by abolishing academic requirements such as having scoring credits in English and Mathematics so that more females are attracted into force.

Kadaga was responding to the report that only 18 percent police officers are female.

She urged police to provide mobile toilets to the officers deployed in operations such as Fika Salama to enable women officers have privacy when nature calls.