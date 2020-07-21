Kadaga expresses interest in CEC position for the third time

By Alice Lubwama



The speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga has expressed interest to contest for the position of the 2nd national vice chairperson Female of the central executive committee of NRM, for the 3rd time.

Speaking to the media after picking the nominations forms from the NRM electoral commission, Kadaga said that although she is still interested in the post of the speaker in parliament but her being in CEC is very critical to influence policies because this is where the major decisions of the party are made.

Others who picked the nomination forms include the deputy speaker of parliament Jacob Oulanya who expressed interest for the position of the vice chairperson Northern region, Hajji Abdul Naduuli who expressed interest to contest again for the position of the vice chairperson of the central region in CEC.

The executive director of Uganda Media Centre Shaban Bantaliza has also picked nomination forms to contest for the position of the vice chairperson of western region.

Others include Dr Samuel Odongo who also wants to contest for the vice chairperson of Northern Region CEC.

The process of picking nominations forms for the aspiring candidates of the top positions of the party will end tomorrow.