Kafuuzi finally approved for the deputy Attorney general position

By Alice Lubwama

The parliament appointments committee chaired by the speaker Rebecca Kadaga has finally approved the designate appointed deputy Attorney general Jackson Kafuuzi.

Kafuuzi first appeared before the same committee on 3rd January but his appointment was not approved as he lacked a number of documents as required.

Sources within the Parliament appointments Committee reveal that Kafuuzi’s ministerial appointment was questioned for lack of the mandatory 7-year experience for one to have practiced as an advocate before one is named to head the Attorney General Chambers.

The Kyaka South legislator today appeared in the same committee with documents from court that indicated that he has been a practicing lawyer for the last thirteen years.

He is now optimistic that this time round he will be given a green light to serve the country in the capacity of the deputy Attorney general.

Lutamaguzzi Semakula, a member of the committee says that Kafuuzi this time was organized and confident compared to the first time he was vetted and that he carried the required court documents backing him.