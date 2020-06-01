Kagaba demands legal action against implicated URA officials

By Alice Lubwama

The executive director Anti corruption Coalition Uganda Cissy Kagaba has asked government to take legal action against top Uganda Revenue Authority officials alleged to have involved in financial abuse instead of just resigning

This after four top URA commissioners resigned last week for abuse of office.

Kagaba says if implicated these individuals should be apprehended but not just resigning.

The latest information indicates that they allegedly engineered a 195 billion shillings tax waiver in a multi billion deal involving the acquisition of Sadolin paints by Kansai.