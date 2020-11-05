Kaka fails to show up for vetting

By Alice Lubwama

The former director general of ISO kaka Bagyenda has not showed up for vetting before the Parliaments appointments committee.

Kaka was supposed to appear before the committee for vetting after his appointment as the ambassador for Angola together with Hassan Galiwango the former NRM finance Director was appointed as Uganda’s ambassador to Kenya.

One of the members on this committee also Nakaseke south Member of Parliament Luttamaguzi Semakula says that Kaka sent them a text message saying he was not feeling well although he had planned to task him on his earlier actions as the head of ISO when he undermined parliament during its investigation on safe houses.

However, the Former director finance and administration Hassan Galiwango at NRM secretariat says that his interaction with the committee went well and if approved he will try to ensure the trade barriers between the two countries are reduced.