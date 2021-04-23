Kakira, Mayuge Sugar factories accused of discriminating against local farmers

By Edwin Muhumuza

Sugarcane farmers in Luuka district contracted to supply sugarcane to sugar companies are stuck with their produce after the factories refused to buy their produce for eight months now.

The 300 farmers were contracted by Madhvani and Mayuge sugar factories to grow sugarcane for them, but had since turned down the farmers, by refusing to buy their cane, which is ready for harvest.

Farmers have therefore petitioned the Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, asking for Parliament’s intervention to have the companies buy their sugar.

The delegation of close to fifteen farmers was led by their lawyer Muliko Ikonza Paul of the Muliko and Company advocates.

‘We are having a lot of issues to do with the award of supply permits with Kakira sugar limited and Mayuge sugar limited. There is a clique of mafias of around 20 people who have monopolized the issue of permits. They are now the main suppliers of Kakira and Mayuge sugar ltd. These common people are getting difficulty in accessing the permits yet the mafias supply the factory every day. They cannot run out of permits.’ Said Muliko Paul.

‘So this a connivance between these mafias and the management of these factories and this what we want parliament to intervene so that at least supply permits can be equitably given out. Muliko noted.

To worsen matters ,according to the farmers, banks like Tropical bank which extended loans to different farmers in the area had also through court bailiffs resorted to attaching their property, to recover the money.

“Families can no longer afford to pay fees for their children and some cannot afford to buy food to feed their children,” Aggrey Nsubuga, the spokesperson Luuka sugarcane farmers said.

In view of their complaints the speaker of parliament, Rebecca Kadaga has pledged to support them in summoning the Madvani investors and the proprietors of Mayuge Sugar works alongside the farmers next week to begin reviewing the contracts.