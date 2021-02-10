Kalangala boasts of improved service delivery

By Deo Wasswa



Kalangala district registers improved service delivery despite the area’s stunted population growth.

This has been detailed in a new report by the social services committee of the district’s council.

The report indicated that the transport network on the main Island of Bugala has improved with two major ferries on the island’s main route through Bugoma – Masaka, increased clean and safe water connection on the different landing sites and reliable power supply.

The report indicated there is a great reduction in water borne diseases from an average of 5871 cases that were recorded by the Kalangala District Health office in 2013 to only 639 cases recorded last year by December 2020.

Stakeholders in Kalangala District say, there is also need to improve transport in Kalangala’s alternative routes and also amend laws concerning the use of the water resources in Lake Victoria to ensure that it benefits not only people on Bugala Island but also the outlying islands of Kalangala.

Stakeholders including those on the offices of District Local Government and Kalangala Infrastructure Services promise to continue providing the required services in providing clean and safe water to ensure that there is better health which in turn would help islanders work harder to ensure development.

“It is part of our core mandate to extend these services to the people. We do needs assessment and visualize that the services need to be extended for the safety and security of the communities we live in.” Bruno Mugabe the KIS Water Manager says.

Kalangala is made up of 84 Islands. However, all the said development is on one Island Bugala. Other 83 outlying Islands remain without clear services. Norvate Baliremwa Mukaajanga, the District Engineer says the government needs to also improve services especially in the water transport sector to the outlying islands since transport unlocks the potential of all islands in Kalangala.

“Government ought to understand that there are islands away from Bugala and that there are many so even services to the outlying islands need to be extended,” Mukajaanga says.