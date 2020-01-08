Kanyamunyu trial stalls

By Sania Babirye

The trial of Kampala business man Mathew Kanyamunyu on charges of murdering social worker Kenneth Akena in 2017 continues to stall at the high Court in Kampala in search of a French interpreter.

The case was meant to commence at 9 am in the morning, however court is still looking for a French interpreter after Kanyamunyu’s co accused and girlfriend Cynthia Munwangari asked court to find him a French interpreter since she claimed that she cannot fully and ably express herself in English.

In December 219, Justice Steven Mubiru fixed the 8th, 9th and 10th of this month to hear and determine whether state did adduce sufficient evidence to sustain the said murder case against Kanyamunyu, his girlfriend Cynthia Munwangari and brother Joseph Kanyamunyu.

Kanyamunyu allegedly gunned down the social worker for allegedly scratching his car on the 12th of November 2017 along Kampala -Jinja Highway.

However, the trio who are out on bail denies the said charge.

State prosecutor Jonathan Muwaganya informed court that he has enough evidence including credible witnesses to prove that Kanyamunyu did kill Akena intentionally.

The DPP says he will prove that on that fateful night, Mathew Kanyamunyu was driving along with his lover Munwangari before he got into a quarrel with Akena after accusing him of denting his car.

Evidence further shows that Kanyamunyu shot Akena three times in the stomach but later the couple played a good Samaritan role to rush Akena to Novirk Hospital along Bombo road where he breathed his last .

However, Prosecution contends that Health workers at Norvik hospital who interacted with Akena shortly before he died left a dying declaration on his lips mentioning Kanyamunyu as his killer.

Joseph Kanyamunyu , is separately charged with being an accessory to the said murder where prosecution states that he was called by his brother at the scene of crime, picked the killer gun from the vehicle and hid it in order to conceal evidence.

The court also appointed two court assessors Juliet Kasengwa and Simon Mateeka to follow the case on behalf of the public.

Prosecution states that on the 12th of November 2016, Kanyamunyu while driving along with his lover Munwangari at night got into an argument with social worker Akena whom he accused of scratching his car and shot him three times in the stomach.

The three pleaded not guilty to the charge on the 18th of December 2018 after being officially charged with the murder of social worker Kenneth Akena in November 2016.

The three were granted bail in october 2017 after spending one year and nine months on remand at Luzira prison.