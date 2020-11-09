Kanyamunyu’s request to stay his trial denied

By Sania Babirye

Kampala high court Judge Stephen Mubiru has dismissed an application by Kampala businessman Mathew Kanyamunyu in which he wanted court to stay his trial to allow the ongoing traditional reconciliation between Jim and the late Akena’s family to have the matter settled out of court.

Kanyamunyu is charged with the the murder of social worker Kenneth Akena in 2016.

Justice Mubiru has ruled that allowing such application will be like over stepping his boundaries to incorporate traditional policies that have no guarantee for human rights protection, with no enforcement mechanism and time boundary into a criminal boundaries.

Justice Mubiru has now accused Kanyamunyu of coming up with tactics to delay his trial yet so far 13 witnesses have already testified in court.

Last month, Kanyamunyu was seen on social Media kneeling before cultural leaders while apologizing

However the judiciary says that its not aware of any ongoing negotiations between Kanyamunyu and the late Akena’s family and that the trial will go on.

On the the 21st of February this year, justice Mubiru who was hearing the said case abruptly adjourned it to another convenient court session on grounds that his session had ended and had been transferred to Gulu high court on other duties Star ng that the case had to be allocated to a new Judge to hear it a fresh.

By the time he suspended the case, Justice Mubiru had heard from about 13 prosecution witnesses including relatives of the deceased, medical experts and investigators who had confirmed that indeed, the killer missing gun had blood residues belonging to Akena and an eye witness who claims to have seen Mathew and his girlfriend Cynthia in the parking lot together with the deceased before his death.

In November 2016, Matthew Kanyamunyu was charged alongside his brother Joseph Kanyamunyu and girl friend Cynthia Munwangari for the murder of Kenneth Akena at Lugogo in Kampala.

Prosecution states that on the 12th of November 2016 along Jinja High way in Kampala opposite the Uganda Manufacturer’s Association (UMA) , with malice afore thought shot at Kenneth Akena who later died from Norvik hospital in Kampala.

Akena is said to have accidentally scratched Mathew Kanyamunyu’s car but when he got out to apologize, Mathew Kanyamunyu who was in the car with his girlfriend allegedly pulled out his missing gun and shot him three times in the stomach.

He died at Norvik Hospital where Kanyamunyu who claims to have been trying to save him as a good Samaritan had taken him for medication.

Akena however is said to have left a dying declaration saying he was shot by Kanyamunyu.

Kanyamunyu meanwhile has gotten new lawyers of Kampala associates replacing McDusman Kabega, Evans Oceng and Caleb Alaka who abandoned him.