Karuhanga and Mwiru join Muntu’s ANT

By Robert Segawa

Jinja East Member of Parliament Paul Mwiru on ticket of Forum for Democratic Change and Gerald Karuhanga an independent legislator for Ntungamo municipality have today announced that they are joining the new political party Alliance for National Transformation (ANT).

The two legislators were officially unveiled today during a news conference at party’s office in Kampala.

In his remarks Gerald Karuhanga said that his dream was to be part of winning team (ANT) because its formation and structure constitute of very critical values that cater for Ugandan’s needs.

While Paul Mwiru thanked ANT members for accepting to receive him.

Alice Alaso the acting coordinator for ANT welcomed the two legislators and said there is much to do including mobilization to ensure the party delivers the changes in governance.