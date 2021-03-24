Kasango’s burial fate to be decided on Friday

By Sania Babirye



Kampala High court Judge Lydia Mugambe sets the 26th of March to decide on where the late lawyer Bob Kasango should be buried after both Kasango’s wife Nice Kasango Bitarabeho and his mother Rosie Kabise failed to agree on where he should be buried.

Kasango’s wife dragged his mother to court accusing Kasango’s mother of preventing her husband from being buried in Kabarole district where her husband wished to be buried after buying land in Fortportal because he had allegedly fallen out with his family including his mother many years ago.

She further told court that Kasango had fallen out with his relatives including his mother since he had learnt from a one Fox Odoi that they wanted to kill him when he was still young.

Kasango’s wife adds that despite his mother wanting to bury her son in Tororo, they were not close due to the said which was the reason why many never attended their weeding at Sheraton Hotel in 2000.

She stated that out of the 300 guest, only five including the family of a one Sam Okello and his wife Florence Okello their kids and a one Mathew who spoke on behalf of the relatives from her mother’s side attended the said weeding.

She further told court that although there are pictures of Kabise attending their wedding, she didn’t know about her until she had spent seven years in marriage as she was never recognized at all on the function.

Nice says claims that every time she asked the deceased about his father, he broke down unto tears accusing her mother of having several husbands and was not sure who could have been the father.

However, Kasango’s mother refuted the said claims stating that his son was born in Busoga to a Musoga man Livingston Richard Kasimo but was raised by his step father Okello Bonneventure who is a Japadhola.

She added that Kasango sent her money to buy land in Tororo and he cannot be buried at his in-laws place.

She also told court that she did attend Kasango’s weeding and that Bitarabeho knew and saw her .

However, during cross examination by Bitarabeho’s lawyers Jamilu Mujurizi and Humphrey Tumwesigye it was revealed that there is no proof that Kasango signed any documents showing purchase of land in Tororo where the mother want him to be buried

Kabise also told court that Kasango’s father Livingston Richard Kasimo died many years ago and she heard that he had been buried somewhere in Bulemezi where he had bought land.

The third witness Esau Michael Opiiri who was testifying as a neutral person said that Kasango shouldn’t be buried at the in law’s place since it is against their traditional values and norms of the Japadhola. Opiiri added that since Kasango’s grandfather was a musoga but chose to be buried in Tororo, Kasango should also be brought that side next to ancestral tombs.

Kasango’s remains are currently at A plus funeral service but Bitarabeho through her lawyers of Mujurizi, Arinaitwe and Byamukama Advocates, says court shoukd release her relate husbands remains to her so that she can finally lay him to rest in a place he desired.

Kasango died on the 17th of February at Luzira Maximum prison while serving a 15 year jail sentence handed to him by the anti corruption Court after being convicted of embezzling 15 billion shillings meant for pensioners in 2018