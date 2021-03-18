Kasango’s widow sues Mother in law

By Sania Babirye

The wife to the late lawyer Bob Kasango has petitioned the High Court Family division in Kampala seeking orders to allow her bury her husband in Fortportal City in Kabarole District despite Kasango’s family led by his mother Rosie Kabise being in favor of burying their son his ancestral home in Tororo.

This comes after both sides failed to agree on where to bury Kasango who died in Luzira prison on the 27th of February due to heart failure forcing the Police to take over the remains of Kasango until both sides agree on where to bury him.

During a funeral service at all saints cathedral in Kampala, these fought for the body with Kasango’s mothers side forcefully removing the remains and police intercepted them in Namugongo on their way to Tororo after the mother claimed that her son was not to be buried at his in-laws as if he does not have a home.

In her suit, Nice Bitarabeho is accusing her mother in law of interfering with her husbands burial amd wants court to stop Kasango’s mother from interfering in her song’s burial in Gweri village , Burahya County since as his wife, she is the next of kin who must determines where her husband is buried.

Bitarabeho claims that they were legally married with three children (Samora Kasango , Stephanie Kasango and Ivan Kasango) and that they had acquired land in Fortportal and that her husband asked to be buried there .

She adds that they have since held meeting with both sides including Kasango’s mother and agreed that Kasango be buried in Fortportal which the mother continues to defy.

Kasango’s remains ate currently at A plus funeral service but Bitarabeho through her lawyers of Mujurizi, Arinaitwe and Byamukama Advocates, says court should release her late husbands remains to her so that she can finally lay him to rest.

Kasango was serving a 16 year jail sentence handed to him by the anti corruption Court after being convicted of embezzling 15 billion shillings meant for pensioners in 2018

The case has been allocated to justice Lydia Mugambe.