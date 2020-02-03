Kasiwukira’s murder’s 20 year jail term

By Sania Babirye

Three court of appeal justices have upheld a 20 year jail sentence handed to Sandra Nakungu and Jyden Ashiraf who were convicted of killing famous Kampala business man Eria Ssebunya Bugembe alias Kasiwukira in October 2014.

In September 2016, Kampala High court judge Wilson Masalu Musene found them guilty of forming a common intention to murder Kasiwukira and sentenced each to 20 Years in Luzira prison however, the same judge acquitted Kasiwukira’s wife Sarah Nabikolo over her husbands murder.

Nakungu a sister in law to Kasiwukira and Jayden a police officer attached to Muyenga police post however appealed both their conviction and sentence on grounds that the would be key suspect in the said murder Sarah Nabikolo-the widow was exonerated of any wrong doing by court yet to them, she was the ringleader.

However, three justices including Elizabeth Musoke, Helene Obura and Ezekiel Muhanguzi have ruled that the judge properly applied the law to the facts of the case and rightly found that the death of Kasiwukira was unlawful and caused with malice aforethought in his judgement.

The justices were also in agreement with justice Musene that there was a common intention formed by Jayden and Nakungu to murder Kasiwukira and conceal it as a fatal accident .

They further ruled that the two state witnesses who saw the convicts commit the murder had their evidence collaborated by two other witnesses whom the convicts had earlier approached to commit the said murder.

Justice Musene reached his decision to acquit Nabikolo whom the prosecution had said was the sole funder of the mission to kill her husband ,basing on the fact that there was no single witness who pointed a finger at her that she was seen in meetings with Nakungu and Jayden plotting to murder Kasiwukira.

The convict Jayden was formerly attached to Muyenga community police which is a Diplomate Zone where the late Kasiwukira resided.

The judge ruled that prosecution evidence squarely placed Jayden at the scene of crime as he was seen by several witnesses seated behind the steer ring of the killer vehicle that knocked Kasiwukira dead on the morning of 17th October 2016.

Justice Musene then rejected Jayden’s defence that he was promised 20million shillings ,a job transfer and a big house by businessman Godfrey Kirumira if he implicated the widow Sarah Nabikolo and her sister Sandra Nakungu of Kasiwukira’s murder.

These have so far served three years into their 20 year jail sentence.