Katikiro asks electoral commission to consult stakeholders

By Daudi Zirimala

The Katikkiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga has warned the electoral commission against organizing a general election without fully consulting all stakeholders saying such a process will contested in court’s of law.

speaking during the Buganda Great Lukiiko Mayiga noted that electoral commission would consult all concerned parties including cultural institutions on how best elections could be conducted amidst the covid-19 pandemic without being partisan.

Mayiga says for the electoral commission to implement the revised electoral road map it has to first consult political parties,Uganda law society,cultural institutions, elders forum among other in order to have a free and fair elections come 2021