Katumba hints on new plan A+

By Sania Babirye

Former Presidential candidate and independent John Katumba has launched his plan A plus that he says will address his next action after being defeated in the concluded presidential elections.

Some of the things in this plan A plus include taking the Inspector general of police and other security agencies to court for violation of his human rights .

Addressing the media today, Katumba is accusing IGP of violating his human rights during campaigns which he says the said violations were committed by among others, police officers.

He adds that he will also be suing the Electoral commission chairman Simon Byabakama for holding an election that was not free and fair and that he is gathering evidence which he has gotten enough so far.

According to Katumba, all this is contained in his plan A plus although he does not state the exact time when he intends to carry out his plan A plus.

He further stated that his life is in danger because he is being trailed by people in civilian clothes which forced him to change his place of residence in fear for his life.

He says he did not commit any crime by stepping up and expressing interest in changing Uganda for the better.

He has called upon all the concerned people to intervene and stop the said threats on his life.

On the issue of arresting Ugandans using VPN as stated by information minister Judith Nabakooba, Katumba has advised those concerned to also arrest the big people in government who also uses VPN which he says is not possible because if they have to arrest VPN users, then they will have to arrest the entire country.