Katumwa accused of kidnap

By Sania Babirye

Kampala businessman David Katuwma has been arraigned before Makindye chief magistrate court and charged with kidnapping a 16 year old girl.

He has appeared before grade one magistrate Ronah Tukundane and pleaded not guilty to the said offense.

He was however released on a one million cash bail and ordered to return to court on the 9th of November for further mention of his case.

Prosecution states that on the 24th of this month, in Luwaffu zone in Makindye division, Katumwa kidnapped an under aged girl Najjingo from her parents home without their consent.