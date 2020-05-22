Kawanga named new commissioner for Masaka district

By Sania Babirye

Opposition Democratic Party member John Baptist Kawanga has been named new Masaka District service commissioner by the council.

Kawanga who is also a former member of Parliament for Masaka municipality has been appointed by the Masaka District Executive committee.

According to Jude Mbabali the Masaka LC5 chairman Masaka district, he proposed Kawanga’s name as a person fit for the said job after consultation with various stakeholders to the district executive committee.

The District executive committee then unanimously recommended him to the district council which approved him.

Mbabali says he trusts that Kawanga will do his work with due diligent due to his good track record.