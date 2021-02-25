Kazinda corruption charges continue

By Sania Babirye

The Director of Public prosecutions has started reinstating corruption charges against the former principle accountant in the office of the prime minister Geoffrey Kazinda despite a constitutional ruling that stayed all pending charges against Kazinda in relation to his 2012 financial abuse and Embezzlement charges.

On the 12th of this month, the Supreme Court stayed the 7th August 2020, Constitutional Court ruling which directed that Kazinda be released from Luzira prison where he has been incarcerated since 2012 despite having served his five year jail term for embezzling refugee funds.

However, being dissatisfied, the DPP filed an appeal which is yet to be fixed.

Kazinda was arrested in 2012 and charged before the anti-corruption court with corruption related charges which included embezzlement, causing financial loss, forgery and abuse of office.

He has been in Luzira prison since 2013 when he was convicted on unlawfully possessing government stores and sentenced to five years and despite finishing the said sentence he is still held in prison due to pending charges that continue to be brought against him by the state.