KCCA, arcade owner’s meeting with trade minister changes traders’ plot

By Robert Segawa

Traders under Kampala City Traders Association ( KACITA) have asked members operating in city arcades to close the shops.

The association through their spokesman Isa Ssekito had earlier called in traders to open their shops today after the three days ultimatum expired.

The association secretary general Thadius Musoke says the development comes after the minister of trade Amelia Kyambadde called for an urgent meeting with KCCA leadership, arcade owners and traders’ leadership this afternoon to discuss away forward without defying presidential directives to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Meanwhile police this morning had a scuffle with some traders who insisted and opened their shops in the various arcades.

Patrick Onyango Kampala metropolitan police spokesman says traders who have opened their shops were and are doing so illegally.