KCCA Councillors trash proposal to name road after Hajji Musa Katongole

By Robert Segawa

KCCA councilors have resolved that a road be named after the late Archbishop for Kampala Dr.Cyprian Kizito Lwanga .

In a matter that has been read by the Speaker Abubaker Kawalya’s speech, he requested that a road be named after Kizito Lwanga ,he said that the late was a staunch advocate of good governance ,speaking out on human right violation and his death was a big loss to the country .

This prompted the Makindye west ll Councillor Allan Atuhaire to propose Nsambya Estate road and Gogonya road since the two roads led to the Uganda Episcopal conference .

However, he proposed Nsambya Estate road since it has Catholic schools ,Catholic church and Catholic hospital something that was seconded by Councillors Moses Mugisha okwera and Alice Among both representing Nakawa 1.

Nsambya Estate road stretches from Total to Nsambya hospital through American Embassy up to KFC kabalagala.

Meanwhile councilors have rejected a proposal tabled by Kyambogo Councillor who is also a deputy speaker Bruhan Byaruhanga who was proposing that a road be named after the former UTODA chairperson Hajji Musa Katongole saying that they don’t see any legacy he left for the people of Kampala.