KCCA elections to be held on Thursday

By Robert Segawa

Kampala Capital City Authority has set 5th March as the election date for the post of speaker and his Deputy. This comes after the president Museveni signed the new KCCA act of 2020 in November 2019.

Addressing journalists at the Media center the minister for Kampala metropolitan affairs Betty Among said the five divisions of Kampala will also hold the elections on same date at their division headquarters.

According to the set guidelines for the poll, only the Lord Mayor, his deputy, division mayor’s, executive director, town clerk , RCC , division mayor’s chief magistrate and journalists will be allowed to access the voting area.

She further adds that mobile phones and other recording devices have been prohibited to from voting exercise.

Three people have so far shown interest in the race among them FDC Doreen Nyanjura, Abubaker Kawalya, and NRM Bruhan Byaruhanga.