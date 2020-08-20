KCCA engineer faces jail over theft

A civil engineer attached to Mayor KCCA in Rubaga division, Godfrey Nabunyumya Buswiriri has been arraigned before Kampala city hall court and charged with theft of 220,000shillings from a vendor.

He has appeared before a grade one magistrate Valerian Tuhimbise and denied two counts of theft and false assumption of authority.

Prosecution contends that the accused on 10th August 2020 at Kabakanjagala road KCCA Rubaga division offices stole money worth 220,000shillings the property of Enock Lugobe.

Prosecution further states that Nabunyumya on the same date at Rubaga KCCA offices without authority assumed to act as a person having authority by law to do an act of a public nature which can only be done by persons authorized by law to do so, that is to say arresting illegal vendors.