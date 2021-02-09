KCCA in new partnership to manage Kampala’s plastic waste

By Deo Wasswa

Kampala Capital City Authority has signed an MOU with private companies led by Stanbic Bank to promote responsible use and re-cycling of plastic waste as well as sustainable environmental protection.

In the partnership, the three companies including Coca Cola beverages Africa, House of Plastic and Stanbic bank have agreed to support various waste management initiatives in communities and help waste collection centers to increase their capacity to collect, safely dispose and recycle plastic waste.

According to Dorothy Kisaka, the Executive director at Kampala Capital City Authority, “Kampala has continued to receive as many as 3.5 Million on a daily basis which poses a challenge to solid waste management in the city.”

She noted KCCA has identified four key ways on how to make the program successful and these include community awareness, education campaigns to promote plastic reuse, safe waste disposal and job creation along the plastic value chain by establishing plastic centers across Kampala among others.

“As Part of the collaboration, Stanbic Bank will be providing financial and advisory services needed to achieve sustainable waste management,” said Emma Mugisha, executive director and head of corporate investment banking at stanbic bank.

According to Dr. Daniel Okello, the director in charge of public health at KCCA, Kampala generates over 2000 tons of garbage per month of which KCCA manages to collect 60%.

Barbra Mulwana, Executive director of Nice of Plastic, said recycled polyethylene terephthalate is one of the major raw materials that the company use in production process and previous it’s been importing some of it, thus the collaboration will go a long way in solving raw material scarcity and promoting safe environment.`