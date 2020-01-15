KCCA seeks UGX 8 billion to finance a supplementary budget

By Robert Segawa

Kampala Capital City Authority has asked Parliament to approve a supplementary budget of over 8 billion to cater for the office of the speaker.

The Kampala amendment act created the position of the speaker and his deputy to preside over KCCA council meetings.

Appearing before the council on Tuesday, the authority acting executive director Eng Andrew Kitaka said the current proposed budget can not cater for above positions.

He further revealed that the speaker will be earning a monthly salary of 13 million shillings and his deputy will be earning 11 million shillings without allowances.

KCCA is expected to present their budget frame work paper today in Parliament.