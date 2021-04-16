Kenya-Uganda trade woes on hold as representatives sign trade agreement

By Deo Wasswa

The government of Uganda and Kenya have signed a joint communique on improving bilateral trade relations between the two countries.

This comes at a time when the two countries have been facing difficulties in trading harmoniously.

The agreement was signed by Amelia Kyambadde, the minister for trade on behalf of Uganda and Hon Betty Maina, cabinet secretary, industrialization, trade and enterprise development on behalf of Kenya government Kenya on invitation of Uganda undertake another verification mission within a period of two months in resolving Kenya’s continued ban on Uganda’s milk export following unsuccessful of the first verification mission conducted in December 2019.

According to her, regarding on Kenya’s restrictive measures on Uganda’s export of maize, both countries have agreed that any new measures must be communicated formally before enforcement for ease of compliance, will also mutually recognize testing and conformity results by each other’s competent authorities and Kenya will share with Uganda the food and crop standards regulations to enable compliance by players in export trade between the two countries.

Amelia added that regarding Uganda’s levy of 12% fee on Kenyan manufactured pharmaceutical products, the action is in contravention of article 15 of the EAC customs union protocol and Uganda shall amend the applicable law to bring it into conformity with the protocol effect from 1st July 2021.

Other concerns in the agreement include Uganda’s denial of Market access to tissue paper manufactured in Kenya on account of difference in interpretation of applicable standard, and following detailed explanation by Uganda government, Kenya government will ensure immediate compliance by the exporting company.

The communique has been developed from a week-long bilateral attended by delegates from Kenya and Uganda at the ministry of foreign affairs in Uganda. Both countries have therefore agreed to lift all the imposed bans and non-tariff barriers to allow free flow of trade.

Cabinet Secretary Industrialization, trade and enterprise development Hon. Betty Maina, who led the Kenya delegation stated that it is always good to dialogue as this creates better understanding of issues between aggrieved parties.

She also urged traders to fully comply with the regional standards to avoid another ban from any of the member states.