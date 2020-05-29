KFC chef sent to jail because for robbing employer

By Sania Babirye

A chef at KFC Restaurant who allegedly robbed his employer of cooking items valued at 120,000 has been charged with theft and remanded at Kitalya government prison.

The suspect identified as 23 year old Jackson Owiri is accused of stealing a source pan, charcoal stove and a flying pan.

He appeared before Makindye court grade one magistrate Patience Ronah Tukundane and pleaded not guilty to the said offense together with fours.

They have been remanded until the 16th of June for trial.

Prosecution also heard that the accused persons also stole a sports bicycle and a wheel borrow all valued at 1.3million shillings property of Edward Ojambo.

They are alleged to have committed the offenses between the 9th and 11th May 2020 at Bukasa Makindye division in Kampala district.