Kiiza seeks immediate release of Rwandan nationals

By Sania Babirye

Human Rights activist lawyer Eron Kiiza has filed an application seeking for the immediate unconditional release of two Rwandan Nationals who he claims are being detained without being charged in any courts of law Since March 2019.

Kiiza has filed the said application as a habeas corpus in which he alleges that on in March 2019, Emmanuel Magezi and Sendegeya Thiogen were arrested and detained at Mbuya Military barracks and have never been a reigned before court 11 months since then.

Kiiza says the said arrest and illegal detention is unconstitutional and violates the human rights of his clients .

He now wants court to compel the attorney general to produce in court or release the said applicants or their bodies within a short time not exceeding seven days.

Kampala high court judge Esther Nambayo has set 4pm this afternoon to deliver her ruling .