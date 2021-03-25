Kindandala seeks to serve his petition to Segirinya even in Prison

By Sania Babirye

Sulaiman Kidandala who dragged National unity platform party member and Kawempe North MP elect Muhammad Ssegirinya to court challenging his victory has asked court to grant him permission to serve Segirinya documents of his election petition in Prison.

Segirinya is currently at Kitalya government prison on charges of inciting violence after being remanded by Buganda road court on Tuesday this week.

Kidandala is challenging Ssegirinya’s victory accusing him of forging both O and A level certificates to facilitate his nomination.

He informed court that he has been unable to serve Segirinya because he cannot access him to have him receive his copy as the law requires.

Kidandala also a National Unity Platform Party member who came second petitioned the Uganda National Examination Board requesting for Segirinya’s academic papers.

However, in a reply by UNEB to Kidandala dated 15th March 2021,it shows that the results Segirinya submitted to the Electoral commission were of two female candidates including people reg.no. U0053/054 (2007) that belongs to Nampiima Sarah who sat Mengo Scondary School and not Segirinya Richard who claimed to have sat from Pimba Secondary School as he alleged.

UNEB also stated that U0053/754(2009) was candidate Nabadda Maureen from Mengo Senior Secondary School and not Segirinya Richard from Pimba Secondary school.

UNEB further states that certificate serial number U1884798 and A0964827 respectively, the copies that Kidandala submitted for verification are not authentic issued by the Board.

Kidandala asked the high court to nullify Segirinya’s victory and orders fresh elections because Segirinya on grounds that Segirinya did not seat both O and A levels.

The law requires that a respondent must file his defense with in 10 days and its less than four days to the deadline.