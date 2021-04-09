Kiwanda lashes at opposition politicians over Archbishop Lwanga’s death

By Phiona Namutebi

The State Minister for Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities Hon. Godfrey Ssubi Kiwanda has asked opposition political players to stop using the late Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga’s death as a stunt to meet their political interests.

Hon. Kiwanda said that several politicians have already started speculating the cause for the prelate’s death with an aim of tarnishing the name of the party in power which can scare international tourists from coming to Uganda .

He adds that doctors who carried out post-mortem were responsible for revealing the cause of death of the Late Archbishop Lwanga which they did implying that no politician should come out giving out their opinion over what caused the late’s death.

Hon.Kiwanda notes, political leaders should instead advise the youth to use the late’s life as a reflection on how they can improve their lives.

This is not the time for politicians to attack each other but rather get together and find a way of developing the country amidst several challenges such as losing great people.

Hon. Kiwanda has also urged religious leaders to promote continuity over several projects that the late Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga was working on so that his goal of economically strengthening the Catholic Church is fulfilled.