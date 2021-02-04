Kizza Besigye asks Ugandans not to neglect liberation struggle

By Robert Segawa



Former Forum for Democratic Party president also four times presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye has rallied Ugandans to participate in the process of liberating themselves.

While addressing the Media at his offices on Katonga road in Kampala, Besigye said that citizens should not leave the liberation struggle to the opposition leaders alone emphasizing that there is need for them to unite and act against oppression they are undergoing.

He further revealed that different forces of change are in talks on how to mobilize Ugandans to unite and fight for their liberty peacefully.

Dr. Besigye also clarified that his plan B is a non violent move though he was misunderstood by the regime thinking it is all about war.