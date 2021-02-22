Kyagulanyi withdraws election petition

By Gloria Nakiyimba

National Unity Platform party president Robert Kyagulanyi has withdrawn a petition in which he contested the results of the January 14th Presidential elections.

Hon Kyagulanyi had petitioned the Supreme court seeking to nullify the results that gave president Museveni victory on grounds that the elections were marred by malpractices including rigging and violence among others.

President Yoweri Museveni won the elections with 59% of the votes while his closest challenger Kyagulanyi came second with 35% of the votes.

A singer who turned a politician, Bobi Wine made the announcement during a media conference held Monday in Kampala.

He accused the panel of supreme court judges in charge of the hearing of being biased and failing to give his legal team more time to file additional affidavits that would form part of the evidence to back up his case

The panel is led by Chief Justice Owiny Dollo whom Kyagulanyi accused of being a friend to president Museveni and would not give fair judgement in the case. Other members of the panel are Justice Esther Kisakye, Stella Arach Amoko, Percy Night Tuhaise, Mike Chibita, Faith Mwondha, Ezekiel Muhanguzi. , Paul Muganda and Ruby Aweri Opiyo