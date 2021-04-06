Kyagulanyi loses case against URA’s repossession of armored car

By Sania Babirye

Kampala High court judge Emmanuel Baguma has dismissed a case filed by National Unity Platform Party President Robert Kyagulanyi in which he wanted Court to stop URA from re possessing and re evaluating his bullet proof his vehicle.

Justice Baguma has ruled that Kyagulanyi will not suffer any injustice as he had claimed in his application if he gives it back for re-evaluation.

Through his lawyers of Anthony Wameeli and Company Advocates, Kyagulanyi has accused URA of having no powers to confiscate his donated car Registration number UBJ667F Toyota Land Cruiser V8 after URA had concluded inspecting, accessing and taxing the said vehicle.

Kyagulanyi claimed that he always paid his taxes as a law abiding citizen and that this was another way of government targeting his properties.

He then alleged that the acts of the commissioner General in threatening to impound his vehicle were an infringement on his guaranteed constitutional rights to quietly enjoy and possess property.

Kyagulanyi said that he was forced to acquire such a vehicle and wear bullet proof jackets because he had been targeted by security and other government agencies since standing as a presidential and that the car is for his own personal safety and that currently he uses the car as his only means of transport because all his other vehicles such as the Tundura had either been impounded and parked at Arua Central Police station or damaged by security forces beyond repair .

He wanted Court to restrain URA from repossessing his car on grounds that such a action will not only render his movements difficult but also will hinder him from getting the protection he sought for from this car since the tax body does not even specify how long it will take while re-examining it.

On the 24th of February 2021, URA wrote to Bobiwine saying they needed to re examine his vehicle under section (d)0f the East African Community Customs Management Act.

According to URA, the car might have been under valued in taxes due to its specifications.

URA cleared the said vehicle to come into the country after Bobiwine paid 88 million shillings and also the IGG has then come out and asked Bobi to declare his car irrespective of how he acquired it under the law governing political party leaders periodically.