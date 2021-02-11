Kyagulanyi runs to court over headquarter siege

By Sania Babirye

National Unity platform party president Robert Kyagulanyi has run to high court civil division seeking orders to have security operatives leave their party headquarters that are located in Kamyokya which they had taken over since the 16th of January this year.

Kyagulanyi is suing the Chief Justice, the Chief of Defense Forces, the Inspector General of Police, Commissioner of Police Moses Kafero and the Attorney General.

According to documents filed before court, Kyagulanyi says that as a former Presidential candidate in the concluded presidential election, he has filed an election petition in the supreme court challenging president Museveni’s win but he is unable to get access to the headquarters, yet they have evidence in the offices which they mist use in their case.

Kyagulanyi says the actions of the respondents infringes on his right to freedom of association, fair hearing and civic hearing as contained in the constitution of Uganda.

Kyagulanyi is challenging President Museveni’s win on grounds that they were not free and fair and that they were marred with massive electoral malpractices.