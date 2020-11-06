Kyazanga accident claims one life, leaves others injured

By Robert Ssegawa

One person has died on spot and four others injured seriously following an accident that occurred at Kyazanga trading center in Lwengo district along Masaka-Mbarara highway.

The accident happened this morning after an over speeding saloon car registration number UBG169S lost control and knocked an electricity pole.

According to police four people who sustained serious injuries are currently undergoing treatment at Kitovu hospital where they are admitted.

They include NBS Television Protocol officer Pablo Bashir who was reported to be in critical condition.

The deceased has been identified as Badru Mohammed Katongole who was a National Unity platform candidate contesting for the Bukoto Central parliamentary seat.

The group was traveling to Ruhama in Ntungamo district to attend the burial of Dr. Anas Kalisa who died in his sleep on Wednesday.