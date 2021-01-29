Labor ministries asks recruitment companies to work with in the law

By Deo Wasswa

The ministry of labor has urged labor recruitment companies to continue following regulations and guidelines throughout the recruitment and deployment process of Ugandan migrant workers.

The call was made by the commissioner of labor in the Ministry of Gender, labor and social development Mr. Lawrence Egulu. In a letter dated 25th January 2021 to Premier recruitment limited while confirming the approval of job order for 200 workers offered by Trans-guard group in United Arab Emirates. “This request has been evaluated and found to meet the pertinent processes of employment (recruitment of Ugandan migrant workers abroad) regulation 2005 and guideline 13.0 of the guidelines 011 of the recruitment and placement of Uganda migrant workers abroad 2015” Mr. Egulu said.

According to the ministry emphasised that although the labor recruitment companies play a big role in reducing unemployment levels in the country,this should be done within the law.

Reports from the ministry show that the number of Ugandans working in meddle east has grown steadily each year.

The official figures shows that between 2016 and 2018, over 31000 Ugandans migrated to middle East specifically to work.

The Uganda government earns US Dollar 1.4 billion a year from labor externalization business.