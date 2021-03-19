Lack of toilets in Nansana Municipality strains health services

By Deo Wasswa

The mayor for Nansana Municipality Regina Bakite has revealed that the continued lack of financial resources to fund the municipality budget is greatly affecting the service delivery especially the health sector.

According to Bakite, the municipality remains battling poor hygiene due to absence of funds.

Bakite also noted that with the increasing population in the municipality, it is sad that they only have one public toilet constructed years back in Busukama sub-county.

While officiating the commissioning of a 14-stance water-bone toilet constructed by Water Aid for Nabweru health center III, Bakite said that even the 2021/22 Municipality budget plan has not allocated funds for a single public place of convenience.

At the same event, Aogan Silas, Kumi Member of Parliament who as the chairperson of parliamentary forum on water sanitation and hygiene asked the government and the parliament to revise the budget and remove costs for water bills on government health centers.

According to him, many government aided health facilities need to have unlimited water sources in efforts to promote hygiene and sanitation especially among patients.

In his remarks, Kimbugwe Caesar, Manager sustainability WASH project at Water asked the Uganda government to pay critical attention in addressing issues to do with water, sanitation and hygiene in public health facilities.

He added that despite efforts being done by health partners to have such facilities in place, the government is paying less attention to ensure sustainability and maintenance.

According to him, the project which costed over 60 million Uganda shillings will be of great importance to the patients at Nabweru health center and yo the community at large.