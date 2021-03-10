Lango sub region legislators front Jacob Oulanya for speaker-ship

By Alice Lubwama

Members of Parliament from the Lango sub region elected in the 11th parliament apart from Cecilia Ogwal have endorsed Jacob Oulanyah for the position of speaker of parliament.

Addressing the media in Kampala today, the lawmakers led by Kampala minister Betty Amongi said that they believe Oulanyah has been well mentored by Kadaga to take up the mantle and steer parliament.

The MPs say they value the contribution made by the current speaker Rebecca Kadaga and would not want her to be an ordinary Member of Parliament instead they are appealing to president Museveni to appoint her as the vice president of Uganda.

Oyam North MP Betty Amongi said they are not supporting Oulanyah because he comes from the North but they are looking at the qualities he has and the written rules of parliament which dictate that the speaker should only serve for two terms.

Amongi added that for the two terms Oulanyah has served as deputy speaker, he has convinced them that he can relate across the board and he is intelligent to steer the house across political divides and across political linage.

Dokolo south MP Okot Ogong says that they requested Oulanyah to stand down for Kadaga in 2016 in order to allow Kadaga serve a second term, the least they can do now is support him. He has also asked the leadership of his NRM party to find him a position which fits her like the position of vice president.

Oyam woman MP elect Santa Olum said that as a woman, she recognizes the tremendous role played by Kadaga in parliament and she should be moved to another position bigger.

“Such investments should not be put to waste and if I had the authority and power , I would make her vice president so we can have a woman as number two in the country.” Olum said.